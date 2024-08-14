Doncaster village to unveil giant rock tribute to founding fathers of United States

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A giant rock sculpture paying tribute to English settlers who helped found the modern United States of America is to be unveiled in a Doncaster village.

The Scrooby Rock is to take pride of place in the North Nottinghamshire village south of Bawtry – and will pay tribute to the so-called Pilgrim Fathers who sailed from the UK to America on board the Mayflower more than 400 years ago.

Scrooby Parish Council will officially unveil the dramatic artwork on 7 September at the Scrooby Show.

The striking new sculpture, created by renowned community artist, Michael Johnson, represents a significant and historic contribution to Bassetlaw’s cultural landscape.

The giant rock sculpture will be unveiled in Scrooby.

The unveiling ceremony will begin at 2pm, featuring a celebration with remarks from Mr Johnson, Nottinghamshire County councillors and other local personalities.

Guests will have the opportunity to view the sculpture up close and participate in a guided tour led by the artist, exploring the inspiration and creative process behind the captivating work.

Scrooby Rock is a life-size exact replica of the Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts which is reputed to be the first footfall for the Mayflower voyagers in 1620 and is visited by millions every year.

The actual rock was scanned and the mould segments were 3D printed.

The facsimile rock was then cast in bronze and mounted on a steel plinth with a surround where the names of the voyagers are carved.

Michael, who lives in nearby Styrrup, has undertaken more than 200 commissions for rural and urban sites throughout the UK and Ireland and this new piece promises to further enrich his great contribution to contemporary public art.

The event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend.

For those who cannot make it, the sculpture will be a permanent feature in Scrooby for both villagers and visitors.

Who were the Pilgrim Fathers?

The Pilgrims, also known as the Pilgrim Fathers, were the English settlers who traveled to North America on Mayflower and established the Plymouth Colony in Plymouth, Massachusetts, sharing the name of the Pilgrims' final departure port of Plymouth, Devon.

The Pilgrims' leadership came from the religious congregations of Brownists, or Separatists, who had fled religious persecution in England for the tolerance of 17th-century Holland in the Netherlands.

After several years living in exile in Holland, they determined to establish a new settlement in the New World, establishing Plymouth Colony in 1620.

The first permanent English colony in New England and the third permanent English colony in America, after Newfoundland and Jamestown Colony.

The Mayflower pilgrims helped lay the foundations of the United States and today 25 million Americans descend from the 102 passengers of the Mayflower. Many of the leading figures of the group, were from Nottinghamshire, including Scrooby and nearby Austerfield.

William Brewster and William Bradford

William Brewster was born in Scrooby in North Nottinghamshire and, along with William Bradford, followed Reverend Richard Clyfton at the All Saints Church at Babworth.

Clyfton preached religious separatism, encouraging people to move away from the traditional religion and church law at the time. This inspired Brewster and Bradford to start the Pilgrim Movement. Brewster used his own house in Scrooby, to form the first separatist church in 1606.

However, these activities were not ignored by the authorities and Brewster and his friends were frequently driven into hiding. Eventually the group were forced into exile in Holland, until 1620, when Brewster and Bradford decided to lead a group of followers across the Atlantic Ocean to form an English colony in the New World.

William Brewster was the religious leader of the community. Much of what is known of the early life of the pilgrims can be found in the writings of William Bradford, who was Governor of the new colony for over 35 years.