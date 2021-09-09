The event will take place in Hatfield Woodhouse on October 30 and 31 with residents urged to create colourful scarecrows outside their home in a bid to be crowned the best.

Organised by Hatfield Woodhouse Chapel, a spokesman said: “Time to clear out your wardrobe – and you can use those items to create a scarecrow for Hatfield Woodhouse scarecrow weekend.

“There will be a competition for the best scarecrow so please let us know if you would like to take part.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatfield Woodhouse will be hosting a scarecrow festival this Halloween.

Scarecrows can be displayed within people’s property so they can be seen from the footpath/highway or, if you live outside of Hatfield Woodhouse, around the chapel grounds.

The winning scarecrow will receive a family ticket for Boston Park Farm.

A list of scarecrows, their locations and a voting slip for you to choose your ‘best scarecrow’ will be available from the chapel at £1 across the weekend.

In addition, a coffee morning will take place at the chapel on October 30 betwen 10am and 3pm, when visitors will be able to enjoy bacon butties, homemade cakes and take part in a tombola.

On October 31, tea and cake will be served between 10am and 3pm with an Evening Service at 6pm.

For further information, help with obtaining straw, or to register your scarecrow please contact Julie Parker on 01302 883478 or Colin Hepworth on 01302 840437 or call in at any Saturday coffee morning.