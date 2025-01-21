Doncaster village road closed for the construction of a footway

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Doncaster village road will be closed later this month for the construction of a footway.

Affected will be Blyth Road in Harworth from its junction with Serlby Road and Harworth Avenue, from 9pm on Friday January 31 to 4am Monday February 3.

Diversions will be in place.

Related topics:DoncasterHarworthDiversions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice