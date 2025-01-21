Doncaster village road closed for the construction of a footway
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Doncaster village road will be closed later this month for the construction of a footway.
Affected will be Blyth Road in Harworth from its junction with Serlby Road and Harworth Avenue, from 9pm on Friday January 31 to 4am Monday February 3.
Diversions will be in place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.