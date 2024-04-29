Doncaster vets practice saves 'piggy bank' kitten who swallowed a 5p coin
Owner Jackie Thurlow took her beloved Poppy to Arundell Vets in Kirk Sandall after she started vomiting, lost her appetite and stopped going to the toilet.Vet Susana Recio examined the 11-month-old and could feel something hard in her stomach so Poppy was sedated, and X-rays revealed the surprise obstruction.The offending piece of small change was surgically removed, saving Poppy from the risk of a ruptured intestine or peritonitis.
Arundell Vets is now warning other owners to always seek urgent veterinary advice if their pet swallows anything suspicious as it could be harmful.
Susana said: “When we saw the foreign body on the X-ray, we knew it was something metal and round but it was a real surprise to discover it was a 5p coin.“Without surgery, her bowel would have ruptured and caused septic peritonitis which can be fatal. If anyone is at all concerned that their pet has swallowed a foreign body, my advice is to go to your vet as soon as possible.”
