Doncaster vets practice saves 'piggy bank' kitten who swallowed a 5p coin

Owner Jackie Thurlow took her beloved Poppy to Arundell Vets in Kirk Sandall after she started vomiting, lost her appetite and stopped going to the toilet.Vet Susana Recio examined the 11-month-old and could feel something hard in her stomach so Poppy was sedated, and X-rays revealed the surprise obstruction.The offending piece of small change was surgically removed, saving Poppy from the risk of a ruptured intestine or peritonitis.

Arundell Vets is now warning other owners to always seek urgent veterinary advice if their pet swallows anything suspicious as it could be harmful.