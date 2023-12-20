Doncaster vet's practice helps to spread Christmas joy to pets in need

A Doncaster vet practice has helped spread cheer to pets and families in need this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arundell Vets placed a Christmas tree in the reception of its surgery in Kirk Sandall and collected donations to help people in crisis and their pets.

The practice has been collecting much-needed pet supplies for Doncaster Foodbank over the past year and has been giving its charity efforts an extra push throughout the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donations for all pets, including dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs, such as food, treats, toys, bedding, collars, leads and harnesses, have all flooded in and which they will deliver to the charity’s nearby centre in Kirk Sandall.

Arundell Vets has been collecting gifts for pets in Doncaster.

Doncaster Foodbank provides emergency food supplies and support to local families and individuals who are referred to them in crisis. It is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger.

Arundell Vets’ collection was organised by practice manager Natalie Arundell who said: “We identified a need for donations to help numerous people in Doncaster with pets following the Covid pandemic when we saw an increase in strays being bought in to the surgery.

“We have been doing this for more than a year and we have a drop-off area in our reception for donations which will go towards supporting people on low incomes and homeless people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad