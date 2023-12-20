Doncaster vet's practice helps to spread Christmas joy to pets in need
Arundell Vets placed a Christmas tree in the reception of its surgery in Kirk Sandall and collected donations to help people in crisis and their pets.
The practice has been collecting much-needed pet supplies for Doncaster Foodbank over the past year and has been giving its charity efforts an extra push throughout the festive season.
Donations for all pets, including dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs, such as food, treats, toys, bedding, collars, leads and harnesses, have all flooded in and which they will deliver to the charity’s nearby centre in Kirk Sandall.
Doncaster Foodbank provides emergency food supplies and support to local families and individuals who are referred to them in crisis. It is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger.
Arundell Vets’ collection was organised by practice manager Natalie Arundell who said: “We identified a need for donations to help numerous people in Doncaster with pets following the Covid pandemic when we saw an increase in strays being bought in to the surgery.
“We have been doing this for more than a year and we have a drop-off area in our reception for donations which will go towards supporting people on low incomes and homeless people.
“Doncaster Foodbank is a very worthwhile cause that does fantastic work in the heart of our community. Our clients are always kind and supportive, and we’ve been delighted at the number of donations we have received.”