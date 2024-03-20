Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff from Doncaster Pet Clinic in Edenthorpe were alerted to the unfolding drama on a nearby field, with vet Pamela Lumb and two other employees jumping in a car and racing to help the stricken animal.

Dog walker Mary Henson, who witnessed the drama yesterday morning (Tuesday) said: “I was walking my dog when I noticed a man crouched on the floor over his dog.

"I said to my husband “I wonder if the dog is having a fit’ and as I went over, the man was shouting for help.

"When I got to him, I noticed his hand was bleeding and he had his hand down the dog’s throat.

"He was shouting ‘he’s dead he’s dead’ so I crouched down and started rubbing the dog’ heart.

"The man’s daughter came running on the field but the man wouldn’t take his hand out of the dog’s mouth because he was scared he would stop breathing.

"I rang Doncaster Pet Clinic and said I needed urgent help as a dog had swallowed a ball and was dying.

"Within minutes of me putting the phone down, the vets came running on the field. She put the dog on its back and started pushing at the throat and the ball popped out.

"I cannot praise the vets enough, they saved the dog’s life and I think it would be nice them to get some recognition.

"They never even asked for a fee, it was done out of good will for the dog.”

Mrs Henson said: “I have been contacted by the owner and the dog Duke is doing well. They are all still a bit shook up but glad the dog is still with them.”

Sharing details on its Facebook page, a spokesman for Doncaster Pet Clinic said: “Huge well done and thanks to our vet Pamela, student vet Briony and head receptionist Jenna for jumping in the car and rushing straight out to the scene to save a dog choking on a ball on the local field.

"Not all vets wear capes - but ours do.