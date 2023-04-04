News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster vet and pet complete UK's first ever ultramarathon for dogs and their owners

A Doncaster vet and her dog braved 30 miles of hills, mud and strong winds to complete the UK’s first ever ultra marathon for pets and their owners.

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST

Dr Rebecca Aldren took on the Cani-Trail Marathon in Wales with her pet cocker spaniel Evie, seven, with the determined duo completing the challenging course in seven hours.

The first of its kind in the UK, the pair trekked across hills and through swamps – with a total of 138 completing the course.

She said: “It was crazy, but we are very proud to have competed and finished.

Rebecca (in purple) completed the course with Evie in seven hours.Rebecca (in purple) completed the course with Evie in seven hours.
Rebecca (in purple) completed the course with Evie in seven hours.
"It’s a great new sport for people to be part of to include our four legged friends.”

Rebecca, who has lived in Doncaster for 20 years and who has just started a mobile vet service, has already signed herself and Evie up for another similar event later this year.

Rebecca, of High Melton said: “Evie was the star of the show. She was truly awesome on the day.”

