Doncaster vet and pet complete UK's first ever ultramarathon for dogs and their owners

Dr Rebecca Aldren took on the Cani-Trail Marathon in Wales with her pet cocker spaniel Evie, seven, with the determined duo completing the challenging course in seven hours.

The first of its kind in the UK, the pair trekked across hills and through swamps – with a total of 138 completing the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It was crazy, but we are very proud to have competed and finished.

Rebecca (in purple) completed the course with Evie in seven hours.

"It’s a great new sport for people to be part of to include our four legged friends.”

Rebecca, who has lived in Doncaster for 20 years and who has just started a mobile vet service, has already signed herself and Evie up for another similar event later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad