Doncaster venue unveils suite dedicated to homegrown football hero Kevin Keegan

Football fans will be able to stay in a luxury suite – under the watchful gaze of Doncaster sporting icon Kevin Keegan at a new venue opening its doors in the city later this year.

The Empress Suites in Mexborough is launching a series of luxury apartments dedicated to local celebrities – and its No. 7 Room will pay tribute to the 74-year-old Armthorpe born Liverpool and England legend.

A spokesperson said: “Room 7 at The Empress Suites is about to become a must-visit for football fans.

"From 1 November, you’ll be able to book The Kevin Keegan Room – a luxurious tribute to one of Doncaster’s most iconic sons.

The Kevin Keegan suite has been unveiled at Mexborough's Empress Building.

“With a stunning mural celebrating Keegan’s legendary football journey – from Liverpool and England to Hamburg and Newcastle – this bespoke suite offers a unique overnight experience in the heart of his hometown.

“Stay where history meets comfort, and wake up surrounded by greatness.

“Whether you're visiting for a match, a private function, or a nostalgic getaway, The Kevin Keegan Room at the Empress Building delivers unforgettable style and heritage.”

Housed within the town’s Empress Building, the apartments are designed to preserve the architectural beauty of a bygone era while incorporating modern comforts that discerning travellers expect, the spokesperson added.

"Each suite has been thoughtfully named after notable local figures, from actors to athletes, creating a meaningful connection to the town’s storied past.”

“Guests staying at The Empress Suites will experience a blend of timeless elegance and contemporary convenience, with bespoke furnishings, plush bedding, and luxury amenities tailored to offer the ultimate relaxation. Beyond just a place to stay, The Empress Suites provide an opportunity to live and breathe the essence of Mexborough.”

Born on Valentine’s Day 1951 at 32 Elm Place, Armthorpe to English parents of part Irish ancestry, Keegan attended his local school, St. Peter’s High School in nearby Cantley.

At the age of 16, Keegan was spotted playing at amateur level for Pegler, his employer at the time, and signed by fourth division Scunthorpe United – one of just two professional sides in the division.

Reputedly rejected by his home town club of Doncaster Rovers for being too small, Keegan became a first team regular and scored 18 goals in 124 games, attracting the attention of the Merseyside giants Liverpool with legendary boss Bill Shankly snapping him up for £35,000 in 1971.

The move proved to be the beginning of the soccer star’s rise to fame - and becoming a global icon of the game.

During a glittering spell with the Reds, he won three First Division titles, the UEFA Cup twice, the FA Cup and the European Cup and also became an England regular, making his debut in 1972, becoming captain in 1976 and scoring 21 goals for his country in 63 games - although his World Cup career was limited to just 26 minutes at the 1982 finals in Spain.

Further successful spells followed at Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle before he made the step into management, taking the reins at Newcastle, (twice), Fulham and Manchester City and of course, England, who he managed from 1999-2000.

His infamous “love it” rant against Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson as he struggled to cope with the pressure at Newcastle made headlines around the globe.

Now a media pundit, he still makes regular visits to Doncaster where he remains a hometown hero.