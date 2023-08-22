News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster urged to show solidarity with Ukraine on country's independence day

People in Doncaster are being urged to show their solidarity with war torn Ukraine by marking the country’s independence day this week.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 13:20 BST

This Thursday is the official commemoration of the Declaration of Independence of 1991 – and Doncaster will be marking it with a celebration of its culture.

Doncaster Mind has organised the event which will take place at the Wool Market.

A spokesman said: “Join us from 5 pm till 6:30 pm for Ukranian crafts, music, dancing, singing, flash mob and chain of unity.”

