Doncaster Ukrainian club forced to cancel Christmas party as musician seriously ill in hospital
The centre in Beckett Road was due to host its Christmas Extravaganza event on Friday night with music, enterainment and food.
Music was set to come from Derby-based Ukrainian band Verchovyna, Ukrainian community choristers and the German Society.
But organisers had to pull the plug after one of the entertainers fell ill.
A spokesman said: “We have had to take the sad decision to cancel this Friday's Christmas Extravaganza.
"This is due to the fact that the leader of the band, that were booked to provide the bulk of the evening's entertainment, has been taken into hospital with a serious infection.
"He has passed his apologies, and we have said not to worry, and that we wish him a speedy recovery in time for Christmas.
“Please share and pass the message on to anyone you know that may have been planning to come.”