Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson meets Tory leader at his pub after banning PM

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Dec 2024, 06:20 BST

Doncaster television star Jeremy Clarkson has met Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch at his pub – after saying that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was banned from the premises.

The former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter welcomed Ms Badenoch to The Farmer’s Dog, near Burford in Oxfordshire, to discuss farming issues.

Clarkson, whose Clarkson’s Farm series has seen him raise the profile of British farming, recently hit out at the Government over changes to inheritance tax for farmers.

The pair met with local farmers who railed against Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Badenoch said: 'A delight to meet local farmers at Jeremy’s pub where everything served is produced by British farmers.”

Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson welcomed Kemi Badenoch to his pub.
“Family farms across the country are now at risk because of Labour’s budget.

“Conservatives support farmers and will reverse the cruel family farms tax at the first opportunity.”

Mr Clarkson has previously declared Sir Keir “banned” from The Farmer’s Dog.

