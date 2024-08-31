Doncaster TV star and chef to host gourmet nights with son at Yorkshire pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster television star and chef is to host two festive gourmet nights at a Yorkshire pub alongside his son.

Actor Chris Walker will team up with his son Gabriel for the two special nights which will be held at Wakefield’s Navigation Inn in November and December.

Chris, who has starred in Coronation Street, Doctors, Merseybeat and Holby City, established The Walker Kitchen after appearing in Celebrity Masterchef, where he finished in the top five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming back Chris and his incredible chef son Gabriel for two gourmet evenings this festive season.”

TV actor Chris Walker and son Gabriel will be hosting gourmet nights at a Yorkshire pub.

Born in South Elmsall in 1964, Chris made his television debut in long running ITV crime drama The Bill in 1985 and other TV and film credits include The Manageress, Poirot, Heartbeat and When Saturday Comes.

He is also the father of Doncaster rock star Anastasia Walker, lead singer of local indie pop favourites Bang Bang Romeo.

The Walker Kitchen will be holding two nights of gourmet inspired seven course experiences as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

30 November: European Legends Night – seven courses, live music, audience talks with Chris and Gabriel. £75 per person.

13 December: South East Asian Cuisine Night - seven courses, live music, audience talks with Chris and Gabriel. £75 per person.

The spokesperson added: “Like last time, these events will be a sell out. So if you’re planning a Christmas work party, family outing or gift for a loved one, call to book your seats now.”

Places can be booked on 01924 274361.