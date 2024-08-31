Doncaster TV star and chef to host gourmet nights with son at Yorkshire pub
Actor Chris Walker will team up with his son Gabriel for the two special nights which will be held at Wakefield’s Navigation Inn in November and December.
Chris, who has starred in Coronation Street, Doctors, Merseybeat and Holby City, established The Walker Kitchen after appearing in Celebrity Masterchef, where he finished in the top five.
A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming back Chris and his incredible chef son Gabriel for two gourmet evenings this festive season.”
Born in South Elmsall in 1964, Chris made his television debut in long running ITV crime drama The Bill in 1985 and other TV and film credits include The Manageress, Poirot, Heartbeat and When Saturday Comes.
He is also the father of Doncaster rock star Anastasia Walker, lead singer of local indie pop favourites Bang Bang Romeo.
The Walker Kitchen will be holding two nights of gourmet inspired seven course experiences as follows:
30 November: European Legends Night – seven courses, live music, audience talks with Chris and Gabriel. £75 per person.
13 December: South East Asian Cuisine Night - seven courses, live music, audience talks with Chris and Gabriel. £75 per person.
The spokesperson added: “Like last time, these events will be a sell out. So if you’re planning a Christmas work party, family outing or gift for a loved one, call to book your seats now.”
Places can be booked on 01924 274361.
