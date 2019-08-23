Doncaster TV host Jeremy Clarkson says he's lost 2st on lettuce and water diet - like The Queen

Doncaster TV host Jeremy Clarkson says he's shed two stones in a year - by eating lettuce, like The Queen.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 11:51

The Burghwallis-born presenter, 59, who is returning to screens for a third season of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, told The Sun that his new trim figure is down to eating salads and drinking water - but shunning the gym.

He described going to the gym as "unseemly" and added: "The Queen doesn’t go to the gym and she doesn’t run and she’s 93 and she’s all right.

“Apparently she only has a forkful, she only has a tiny bit, that’s what I’ve heard. She’ll sit down and just have one little bit of mousse and bit of a lettuce leaf.”READ MORE: Can you solve mysteries of Doncaster's criminal past for history project?

While admitting to nibbling lettuce 'like the Queen', he's not given up booze — but his drink of choice is now a glass of crisp rosé rather than beer.

He said: “I don’t think it is macho. It always comes in a small bottle and with a half-pint glass you do tend to have your pinky out. I don’t see much machismo in that.

“And I haven’t seen anyone drink a pint of Carling since 1973.

“There will be somewhere near here we can go and have a look at what they’re drinking.”

The former Top Gear host, who now presents The Grand Tour, was famously sacked after an altercation with a producer in a row over a steak.