Doncaster TV host Jeremy Clarkson buys first racehorse - and you could own a share

The Grand Tour and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host has snapped up The Hawkstonian – affectionately referred to as ‘Pet’ and created his own syndicate, taking his love for the countryside to the next level by purchasing the horse.

The strapping 16.3 hand thoroughbred will be the first syndicate racehorse for Jeremy’s brewery, Hawkstone.

The grey gelding will be homed with in-form Cotswold-based trainer Ben Pauling and is set to make his racing debut either in late April or in early October, to coincide with the start of the 2024/25 season.

Clarkson said: “I said to the Hawkstone team that we should get into racing but clearly they got motor racing and horse racing confused!

"That said, Ben is a stone’s throw from Diddly Squat Farm and the Hawkstone Brewery, so I know where my hay is going.

"Furthermore, the Pauling family originally farmed our land and taught Kaleb all he knows about farming.”

The Hawkstonian will initially be on private sale to Hawkstonians (members of Hawkstone’s club) on 22 April and then to an Old Gold Racing waiting list on 23 April, with the public sale live from 25 April (waiting list: http://www.oldgoldracing.com/horses/the-hawkstonian).

3,250 shares will be available with a starting price of £60 a share for a 14-month term. Hawkstone Racing will also offer owners benefits including a welcome six-pack of Hawkstone lager.

Ed Seyfried, Chief Executive of Old Gold Racing, explained: “We are honoured to be powering the inaugural Hawkstone Racing syndicate. Jeremy has helped transform views of agriculture with his hit television show and we are looking forward to welcoming him on the racing scene.”

He continued: “Most petrolheads start by tinkering with lawnmowers; well, this lawnmower can reach speeds of 35mph over three miles whilst jumping hedges; beat that Flymo!”

Ben Pauling, added: “I look forward to educating Jeremy and his Hawkstone members about all things horse racing.”