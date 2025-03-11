Doncaster TV and film star Chrissie Wunna shows her support for promotion-hopefuls Leeds United in their clash against Millwall FC.

ITV star Chrissie Wunna is taking time out of her filming schedule to attend the Leeds United game as a guest in order to show the boys 100 per cent support during their fight for promotion into the Premier League.

The Naked Attraction/Getting Filthy Rich bombshell joins the likes of Will Ferrell & Paris Hilton who previously showed their support for the club this time last year and will leave the set of the current action thriller she is filming to appear at Elland Road as a lucky charm, during there clash against Millwall FC this Wednesday.

Chrissie has been causing a stir online with male fans going wild after four of her videos flew viral accumulating over 12 million views. However the rising starlet is taking it all in her stride as she takes the night off work to go support her Yorkshire team Leeds United in their fight for promotion.

“I’m having a great year so far and I’m literally the luckiest human alive, so I’m hoping some of my luck will rub off on them by showing up at the game. Plus, I can’t think of a better way to spend my Wednesday night than watching the boys run round in shorts all night. It’s a win/win for me.”

The bombshell has been a Leeds United fan for decades and saysL ‘I’m actually a bit concerned that I’ll turn into a hooligan halfway through because I’m quite excitable, yet what’s life without a bit of excitement.’