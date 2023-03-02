Doncaster trucker buys new lorry after earning £100,000 with sexy snaps on OnlyFans
A female truck driver from Doncaster has treated herself to a new HGV – after making a lorry load of cash on X-rated website OnlyFans
27-year-old Shannon Pettinger snapped up the Scania V8 after banking £100,000 in just six months from the saucy site, The Sun reports.
She began posting pictures and videos for lonely lorry drivers last August — and now has built up her own fleet of fans and a bank balance to match, the newspaper said.
Shannon, who was earning just £11.50 an hour shifting goods before making her debut on OnlyFans, wants to earn enough money to buy ten HGVs to turn her fledgling firm into a major player.
She told The Sun: “I didn’t want to be another girl in a bedroom doing OnlyFans.
“I knew I was going to appeal to lorry drivers so I gave them what they’ve always fantasised about — and it blew up overnight.
“They’re sitting in their trucks all day, every day, week in, week out. It’s a lonely job.
“I know what they’re minds are like and so I’ve turned it into a reality.
“I spotted a gap in the market and I’m now earning enough to set up my own haulage business. Even Alan Sugar would be proud.”
Shannon, an HGV driver for seven years, says she paid £20,000 for her second-hand Scania and credits OnlyFans with helping her on her way and says she now has 1,500 subscribers who pay £10 a month for content.
She also has 70,000 followers on TikTok and said: “I’ve made more money in the last six months than I would in five years driving around in a lorry.
“My followers on OnlyFans pay £1 a minute for pre-recorded videos and £10 a minute for custom made ones.
“A lot of them are just lonely. Some of them just want to talk to me about lorries — it’s not just sexual.
“This is all part of my five-year plan. For now, I want to make as much money as I can and invest it into lorries.
She follows Doncaster couple Tyler Thompson and Erin Sanaghan who have made thousands filming X-rated explicit sex romps on the site and a woman who quit her job to make sexy selfies
