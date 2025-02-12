Doncaster triple amputee veteran set for non-stop, solo, unsupported Pacific crossing

A Doncaster triple amputee army veteran is preparing to become the first person to sail across the Pacific Ocean non-stop, solo and unsupported to "change the perception of what is possible as a disabled person” as he gets set to depart the UK on his trek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

33-year-old Craig Wood lost both legs and his left hand in Afghanistan in 2009 – but has bravely battled back to take on the gruelling challenge.

The former soldier is set to embark on the world first maritime expedition to become the world’s first triple amputee to sail solo, non-stop and unsupported 6,000 nautical miles across the Pacific Ocean in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gruelling challenge is predicted to take more than 80 days departing from La Paz in Mexico to Yokohama in Japan and he is set to depart the UK later this month to begin preparations for the expedition.

Craig Wood is set to take on the solo, non-stop unsupported trip across the Pacific Ocean.

The former Army rifleman will likely face waves as tall as two double decker buses, tropical storms; hidden coral reef atolls that could puncture the boat’s hull and fishing fleets off the coast of Japan - all whilst managing the additional challenges associated with his injuries.

Craig was badly injured while serving in Afghanistan and his face was also ravaged by shrapnel. Waking up 14 days later from an induced coma, nothing would ever be the same again.

It took eight months for Craig to learn to walk again and four-and-a-half years of rehabilitation work at the dedicated Headley Court facility in Surrey to improve his quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back home as a triple-amputee, he returned to the hobby his father had shared with him as a child on their family trips to Bridlington - sailing.

Craig suffered serious injuries while serving in Afghanistan.

Sailing took Craig from the darkness into the light, and he wants to inspire people who have suffered trauma through his expedition.

Through his record-breaking trip, Craig is aiming to raise £50k for two charities that supported his recovery: Blesma and Turn to Starboard.

He said: “This is a massive challenge, and I’m not going into it without weighing up all of the risks involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig’s boat for this voyage will be a 41- foot aluminium catamaran, a custom-built yacht made for the tougher conditions he will face.

He added; “We are fully adapting my catamaran for the voyage so that even if I have an issue with my prosthetic arm, I can still sail one handed.

“That’s not just adding in rails and electric winches, but also reconfiguring the galley to make sure everything is at an accessible height.”

Having gone through basic training as a rifleman in the British Army, Craig was posted to Afghanistan shortly after his 18th birthday. It was just three months into his first tour when his life was to change forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig lost both legs and his left hand in an improvised explosive device bomb blast on July 30 2009. He also suffered two collapsed lungs and lost 27 pints of blood.

His recovery was long, slow and painful – with over 20 operations over four years. It was a mental and physical battle.

Craig added: “At points it almost got the best of me, but my family were amazing, and I couldn’t change my situation – so I came to terms with it and decided to be the best triple amputee I could be.

“We had support from some amazing charities including Blesma and Turn to Starboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My dad then encouraged me to return to a hobby I shared with him as a child on family trips to Bridlington - sailing.

“It helped me overcome the feeling of being trapped and showed me that even with my handicap everything is possible,” Craig said.

“A new world of opportunity opened up, and a new purpose grew in me. Today, my life has developed beyond my dreams.”

Fifteen years on, Craig lives on his boat, Sirius II, with his wife, Renata, and their two young children for much of the year. It’s a nomadic lifestyle true to the character he has become and one which the whole family embraces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve never spent any significant time away from my family and I think this will be one of the hardest things for me.

“However, through this expedition if I can help change the perception of disability, and show how sailing can transform lives of those affected by trauma – it will have been well worth it.

“It’s also a chance for me to raise awareness and money for the two amazing charities who were there for me during my rehabilitation and recovery.”

To support Craig’s record breaking Pacific voyage, click HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting Craig’s record-breaking sail are Team Forces and Palo Alto Networks. To complete his voyage Craig is still looking for further sponsorship.

Follow Craig’s preparation and voyage on Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms on @Craigwoodsails