Doncaster triple amputee reaches halfway on epic Pacific sailing quest

A Doncaster triple amputee aiming to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean has reached the halfway stage of his epic voyage – and says he “more determined than ever.”

Despite experiencing a number of technical issues with his boat, Craig Wood is now halfway through his sail with well over 4,000 nautical miles under his belt and feeling positive about reaching the finish line at Osaka in Japan in just over a months’ time.

The 33-year-old former Army rifleman from Doncaster has gallantly worked to resolve a rope breaking on his Gennaker sail, affecting his speed; another sail tearing; a second reef line snapped and was re-rigged; and has fixed a broken rudder, improvising a new mount after it started pointing 30 degrees in the wrong direction.

“I’m still moving with enough speed to miss Japanese cyclone season, but it will be tighter than planned but I’m more determined than ever,” said Craig.

Doncaster's Craig Wood has reached the halfway point on his expedition across the Pacific Ocean.

“It’s been a really challenging few weeks where I’ve felt a lot of different emotions and wondered if I’d see the finish line, but then I dug deep and got cracking with some repairs and realised that what I set out to achieve was still very much possible.

“I’d be surprised if any boat sailed over 3,000 nautical miles and didn’t have a breakage of some sort, but the amount I’ve had to deal with has been a lot. However, I’ve been repairing things and it’s all part of my daily routine – to run checks and make repairs.

“I’ve seen many rainbows, lots and lots of flying fish and a Booby that seems to have made my boat its home is keeping me company and has helped to restore my faith in what I’m doing and made me appreciate what I’m capable of out here in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean.”

Wood now only has approximatively 3,000 nautical miles left to sail until he reaches his destination after setting off from La Paz in Mexico on 25 March at 4:45pm GMT on his gruelling expedition.

“Another issue I have is that water has got into my starboard engine and it’s seized.

"This isn’t a concern at the moment, as I am sailing, but I will need the engine once I arrive in Japan to enter the harbour so I have spent some time working on it and will hopefully get it sorted before I arrive,” he added.

“Other than missing my family, I have generally been really at peace out on the water despite the obvious dangers such as hidden coral reefs, upcoming tropical storms and then fishing fleets as I get closer to Japan, but as I’m still making headway, I’m hopeful that my flurry of issues are now under control and will remain that way.”

Craig lost both legs and his left hand in an IED blast in Afghanistan in 2009. His face was also ravaged by shrapnel. Waking up 14 days later from an induced coma, nothing would ever be the same again.

It took eight months for Craig to learn to walk again and four-and-a-half years of rehabilitation work at the dedicated Headley Court facility in Surrey to improve his quality of life.

Back home as a triple-amputee, he returned to the hobby his father had shared with him as a child on their family trips to Bridlington - sailing.

Today, Craig is the world’s first triple amputee to achieve a Yachtmaster status – the pinnacle of yachting qualifications.

Through his record-breaking trip, Craig is aiming to raise £50k for two charities that supported his recovery: Blesma and Turn to Starboard.

To support Craig record breaking Pacific voyage, visit First Triple Amputee to Sail Solo Across the Pacific | givestar

To track Craig’s daily progress, visit HOME | Craig Wood

Supporting Craig’s record-breaking sail are his partners Team Forces, Boxxe, Collins Aerospace, Ottobock and Palo Alto.

Follow Craig’s voyage on Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms on @Craigwoodsails

Additionally, Craig wants to thank all the other organisations who have supported his sail including; Blue Wave, Branding Science, Dataminr, Henri Lloyd, Lanex Ropes, NSSLGlobal, Panama Yachting Services, Predict Wind, Rolly tasker, Sun God, The yacht Rigger, Total Boat and Veeam.