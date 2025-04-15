Doncaster triple amputee completes first quarter of record breaking Pacific sailing challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster triple amputee aiming to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean has successfully completed the first quarter of his epic voyage.

Former soldier Craig Wood has already got well over 1,750 nautical miles under his belt, having caught the trade winds and is making good progress on the seas.

The 33-year-old former Army rifleman is sailing 7,000 nautical miles across the Pacific Ocean and is aiming to become the first triple amputee to sail solo, unsupported and non-stop across the Pacific.

He set off from La Paz in Mexico on 25 March on his gruelling expedition to Osaka in Japan which is predicted to take up to 80 days.

Doncaster soldier Craig Wood is sailing solo and unsupported across the Pacific Ocean.

On his way, Craig will likely face waves as tall as two double decker buses; tropical storms; hidden atolls (coral reefs) that could puncture the boat’s hull and fishing fleets off the coast of Japan - all whilst managing the additional challenges associated with his injuries.

“I’m heading south which means I’m coming into nicer weather and the sun’s out,” said Craig in a recent update.

“I’m eating and sleeping well; and it’s been a really good week. I’ve not seen any wildlife for four or five days so I know I am really far away from land. I’m doing a bit of fishing and getting into the swing of things.

“I’m really enjoying myself and I can’t really ask for more.

“The only issue so far, was that I noticed during a routine daily check that water had got into my starboard engine.

This is isn’t a concern at the moment, as I am sailing, but I will need the engine once I arrive in Japan to enter the harbour so I have spent some time working on it this week and will hopefully get it sorted beforehand.”

Craig lost both legs and his left hand in an IED blast in Afghanistan in 2009.

His face was also ravaged by shrapnel. Waking up 14 days later from an induced coma, nothing would ever be the same again.

It took eight months for Craig to learn to walk again and four-and-a-half years of rehabilitation work at the dedicated Headley Court facility in Surrey to improve his quality of life.

Back home as a triple-amputee, he returned to the hobby his father had shared with him as a child on their family trips to Bridlington - sailing.

Today, Craig is the world’s first triple amputee to achieve a Yachtmaster status – the pinnacle of yachting qualifications.

A week into the expedition, Craig said: “The Storm Petrels are around the boat every day, a bird that looks so flimsy it’s hard to believe it’s out here. I feel akin to it - some people view me as similar and this is what I am trying to change.”

Through his record-breaking trip, Craig is aiming to raise £50k for two charities that supported his recovery: Blesma and Turn to Starboard.

To support Craig record breaking Pacific voyage, visit First Triple Amputee to Sail Solo Across the Pacific | givestar

To track Craig’s daily progress, visit HOME | Craig Wood

Supporting Craig’s record-breaking sail are his partners Team Forces, Boxxe, Collins Aerospace, Ottobock and Palo Alto.

Follow Craig’s voyage on Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms on @Craigwoodsails

Additionally, Craig wants to thank all the other organisations who have supported his sail including; Blue Wave, Branding Science, Dataminr, Henri Lloyd, Lanex Ropes, NSSLGlobal, Panama Yachting Services, Predict Wind, Rolly tasker, Sun God, The yacht Rigger, Total Boat and Veeam.