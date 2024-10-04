Doncaster town feeling ‘in the pink’ during October in aid of Cancer Research UK

Organised by Bawtry Retail Association and Sisi Events, over 70 retailers and business owners in the town of Bawtry have collaborated to make this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month the most eye-catching and the most successful with a range of fundraising events stretching throughout the month.

All businesses will be flying pink flags, retailers’ windows will be decorated, and the lights in trees that line the main road through the town will also be pink.

The fun starts today, Friday 4th October, when Sisi Events will bring back the Bring your Breastie Ball, held at the iconic Bawtry Hall and following on from the famous Breastie photoshoot which took place just a few weeks ago.

“We hope as many people as possible will get involved and help us reach our fundraising target of £10,000,” said Sarah White, Vice Chair, Bawtry Retail Association.

“We’ve got bra bins at Yasmine Fashion Boutique and the Crown Hotel where people can donate their old bras and later on in the month players from Doncaster Belles will be helping us to tie them to the railings outside the China Rose restaurant and Crown Hotel making for an eye-catching campaign to raise awareness.”

Other events taking place that people can get involved include the Pink Duck Treasure Hunt on Saturday 12th October from 10.30am, Yasmine fashion show on Thursday 17th, 80’s themed ‘Party in the Pink’ at Bawtry’s Bar & Brasserie on Friday 18th, Princess appearances from GP Princesses between 11am and 12noon at the Phoenix Theatre on Sunday 20th and a fundraising finale party at Pangea on Friday 25th.

Finally, be sure to keep any eye out for the Chair of Bawtry Retail Association and local surveyor, Ross Jarvie, who will be wearing a pink kilt for most of the month and for the pink ribbon made from balloons on the gates of Bawtry Hall.

Sarah White concluded: “It is so humbling to see our business community come together and develop such a packed schedule of events for all the family to enjoy. We hope that members of our community will support us to help raise vital funds and encourage people to be breast aware. And, if you see Ross around town, please donate simply for his bravery!”

To make a donation visit the fundraising page https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/pink-bawtry-2024 and follow ther Facebook page Visit Bawtry for updates and details.

