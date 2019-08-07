Doncaster town centre street reportedly sealed off by police
There is a large police presence on a Doncaster town centre street which has reportedly been sealed off this morning.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 11:34
Witnesses claimed Printing Office Street near the junction with Priory Place was cordoned off at about 11am.
Pictures from the scene show at least one police car in attendance and several officers.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for information and are waiting for details.