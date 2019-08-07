Doncaster town centre street reportedly sealed off by police

There is a large police presence on a Doncaster town centre street which has reportedly been sealed off this morning.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 11:34

Witnesses claimed Printing Office Street near the junction with Priory Place was cordoned off at about 11am.

Read More

Read More
CCTV images released in hunt for Sheffield rapist
Police at the scene.

Pictures from the scene show at least one police car in attendance and several officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for information and are waiting for details.

Officers at the scene.