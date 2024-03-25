Doncaster Tory MP fumes after transgender darts player beats city world champ Beau Greaves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dutch player Noa-Lynn van Leuven, 27, triumphed on Saturday in the PDC Women’s Series, beating Doncaster’s two time world champion Beau on her way to the crown.

But the victory has enraged Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, a regularly outpsoken critic of the transgender community, saying “enough is enough” and adding: “Men have no place in women’s sports.”

In an angry online rant, Fletcher said: “Last week saw Beau Graves (sic) the female darts sensation from #Doncasterisgreat beaten by a trans-identifying male.

Noa-Lynn van Leuven's defeat of Doncaster's Beau Greaves (right) has angered Doncaster Tory MP Nick Fletcher.

“I have spoken in Parliament on this topic.

"Now we can see it happening to our own. It’s not good enough.

"Men have an unfair advantage over women in sport. Enough is enough - we must all step up and protect women' sports.”

The 27-year-old Dutchwoman has also angered 18-time Grand Slam tennis champ Martina Navratilova, who said: “No male bodies in women’s sports please — not even in darts.”

Martina, who won Wimbledon nine times, fumed on X: “Again — women get the short end of the stick. And it stinks.”

Two of Van Leuven’s Dutch compatriots quit their national team in protest after Saturday’s win in Wigan, Gtr Manchester.

World number 12 Anca Zijlstra announced she was stepping away “with pain in my heart” while Aileen de Graaf, who is world number two, joined her hours later in vowing to no longer represent the Netherlands.

Zijlstra, 50, posted on Facebook: “That moment when you’re embarrassed to come out for the Dutch team, because a biological man is playing on the women’s team, it’s time to go.

“I have tried to accept this but I can’t approve or validate this.

“I think that in sports there should be an equal and fair playing field. I hope with all my heart and for all women in sports that people come to their senses.”

De Graaf, 33, commented: “If someone doesn’t feel good in the body they were born in, I encourage everyone to change that and be happy. I just don’t think it’s right for a biological man to throw for the women or vice-versa. It’s either mixed or not.”

Van Leuven’s women’s triumph included victories over English world number one Beau and Ireland’s Katie Sheldon, in the final, to take the £2,000 winner’s pot.

The Dutch star also beat Fallon Sherrock, who became the first woman to win a PDC World Championships match in 2019.

Van Leuven joined the Women’s Series in 2022, a year after transitioning.

She believes anger from other players, including long-time English star Deta Hedman, is leading to attempts to get her banned.

World number six Van Leuven said previously: “It sucks, but I try not to let it get too much into my head. It is very hard. It has been tough for the last two years.

“There are a few trans players, but I guess I’m the only one who can throw really good darts, so they want to get rid of me.”