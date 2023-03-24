Doncaster Tory MP challenged to face to face chat with singer over 'we are full' and 'trans is a phase' comments

Now the musician says she stands by every word of her attack – and has dared the MP to sit down with her to discuss his views and also his comments last year where he described being transgender as ‘nothing more than a phase.’

In a Facebook post, the singer said: “Stand by every word.

Nick Fletcher has been challenged to discuss his views with Doncaster singer Anastasia Walker.

“Transgender people arent ‘phases’

“Marriage isn’t a ‘sacred bond between man and woman’ it’s a bond between PEOPLE.

“And if we are able to help people from war torn counties, we should.

“Nick Fletcher, have a live chat with me, I dare ya, bring your limp penis.”

Earlier, sharing the MP’s letter, the singer, daughter of Coronation Street, Merseybeat and Playing The Field actor Chris Walker, wrote: “This Nick Fletcher MP fella is a vile turd.

“I’m a ‘people of Doncaster’ so don’t tarnish me with your quite frankly, minging brush.

“Who voted for this racist, homophobic, scared, limp penis anyway? Seriously, how is he allowed to represent?! Bonkers.”

He has given his full backing to the Stop The Boats plan – despite it seemingly being at odds with his Christian beliefs and in contrast to his debut House of Commons speech when he said his job was “not to judge or condemn, but to listen, to help, to be kind, to forgive and forget.”

He was met with derision when he stood up in the Commons last week and announced: “We are full” as MPs debated the controversial Illegal Migration Bill.

But he has doubled down on his views and Mr Fletcher – who praised God and Jesus Christ in his debut Commons speech and is a committed Christian, brushed aside claims that his views are ‘un-Christian.’

In a two page letter, shared online, he fumed: “I stood in the Chamber last week when the 'Stop the Boats Bill' was first announced and said simply; "We are full.'

“There was the usual noise from the opposition. Twitter went into meltdown.

"As a Christian, more than a few will always throw the Bible at me, tell me I am a poor example of a Christian, then tell me they hate me.

"But the fact of the matter is we are simply full.”

He was accused of being hypocritical after describing Christ as ‘the greatest role model’ on his debut speech in 2020, and outlining his commitment to Christianity. He has also called for daily Christian teachin in all UK schools.

He said: “I believe in miracles, and I believe in God.

“I know not everyone does and I know many see Christianity as a stumbling block to their way of life, but please remember it is my way of life.

“It is the reason I believe I am here – not to judge or condemn, but to listen, to help, to be kind, to forgive and forget.

“I therefore have two asks. First, will all the people here and back in my constituency forgive me ​when I get it wrong—and I will?

“But, secondly, and much more importantly, however long we are here, let us keep room for God in this place.

“If we do keep space for him in the hearts and minds of the people who believe, I know this country will continue to be the greatest place and continue to be a place that you and I are proud to call home. After all, I believe Christ is the greatest role model anyone can have.”

In his latest letter on immigration, he wrote: "There is a severe lack of housing.

"Hospitals are full. GP appointments are difficult to get. Schools are full. Our hotels are full.

"No, I will say it one more time. We are full.