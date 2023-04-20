Doncaster tops the list of cities with the highest risk of being in a road accident

Taxi insurance experts at Zego analysed ONS data to find the number of road accidents in each UK city in 2021, both fatal and non-fatal.

The number of accidents was calculated for every 10,000th person to determine the ranking.

In Doncaster there were 36.23 accidents per 10,000 people, with Bradford second with 36.11, and London third with 25.70.

Doncaster experienced 573 accidents in one year, with seven of these being fatal, making that 36.23 for every 10,000th person.

Bradford had 1,059 in total in just one year, 11 fatal, and London had 23,139 road accidents, 73 of which were fatal.

A spokesperson from Zego has commented on the findings: “The reason for the high risk of road accidents in these cities isn’t clear, but it’s certainly interesting to see that nine of the top ten cities are in England. On top of that, with no Scottish cities ranking in the top ten as well as Aberdeen having the least risk of accidents, it appears that Scotland is the safest country in the UK for driving.”

“With that being said, it’s absolutely crucial to stay alert when driving wherever you are to avoid causing a collision and to protect yourself from dangerous drivers. Following the highway code, making sure your vehicle is roadworthy, and being aware of your surroundings are vital for road safety.”