Doncaster to stage online sports day for recovering drug and alcohol users

September will mark a new chapter in the life of the town’s Recovery Games as Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service get ready to hold this year’s event online after a year off due to the pandemic.

The 2021 Recovery Games which start on September 1 will see teams competing in a virtual arena in their hometowns throughout the whole of Recovery Month.

This year there are places for 40 teams each with a minimum of six people. Teams are made up of people from the recovery community who have lived experience, family or who work in services or organisation that offer support to those in recovery.

The Recovery Games are coming back to Doncaster.

Stuart Green, Service Manager at Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, said: “We are proud to be back and flying the flag for recovery this year. We took the decision to move the games online to keep people safe while still giving them the opportunity to take part and celebrate their achievements.”

The 2021 Recovery Games will keep the fun, colour, and provide a platform for people to connect and share their experiences. Teams will go head-to-head in five online challenges which include a virtual big quiz, Walk of the Warrior, Scavenger Hunt, the recovery row and the Inspirado connect challenge. There will also be a bonus challenge of best themed team.

Neil Firbank, event organiser said: “We are very pleased to be holding this event. We are limited to just 40 teams, and I would encourage those who want to take part to register at their earliest opportunity.”

Registrations are open until August 31 at 5.30pm HERE or search @recoverygames on Facebook.

Tim Young, Chief Executive of the Alcohol and Drug Service said: “We are looking forward to a month of fun and action-packed challenges which celebrate that recovery is possible with the right support. Good luck to all the teams.”

The Recovery Games is an annual event organised by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with registered charity The Alcohol and Drug Service.