Doncaster to host memorial football match for five soldiers killed in Afghanistan

The fundraising football event, which will take place on May 20, will see a team ex Army Veterans take on a Royal Military Police XI, in support of two military charities and in memory of the five who were all killed by an Afghan policeman in 2009.

All proceeds will be split between ABF The Soldiers' Charity, and the Colonel's Fund, Grenadier Guards.

Admission to the full 90 minute match costs £3 with turnstiles opening at 2.15pm.

The charity match is in memory of five soldiers killed in Afghanistan.

The five were killed on November 3, 2009 in Nad-e-Ali in the Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Corporal Nicholas Webster-Smith, 24, Corporal Steven Boote, 22, Guardsman James Major, 18, Sergeant Matthew Telford, 37, and Warrant Officer Darren Chant, 40, were all killed in the tragedy.

They were visiting the village of Shin Kalay, had returned from patrol, removed their body armour and were drinking tea when an Afghan policeman, known as Gulbuddin, opened fire with his AK-47 with no warning.

Although the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, military sources denied it, saying the Taliban had made similar claims over other “rogue” Afghan attacks.

Coroner David Ridley said the UK failed in its duty to the five.

He recorded a verdict of unlawful killing but concluded that the attack could not have been predicted.

