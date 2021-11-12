Doncaster to fall silent in honour of town's war dead on Remembrance Sunday

Parades will be taking place at various Doncaster locations on Sunday and residents are also sure to spot a number of poppy installations across the borough designed and installed by Doncaster Council’s Street Scene team in preparation.

In the town centre, tributes will be led by Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones and Civic Mayor, Councillor Richard Allan Jones for Remembrance Day.

Remembrance Sunday will begin with a Service of Remembrance at the war memorial on Bennetthorpe from 10.20am. This will be followed by a parade to the Minster of St George, where there will be a second service at noon.

Doncaster is gearing up for Remembrance Sunday.

Civic Mayor Councillor Richard Allan Jones said: “The services are an important opportunity for Doncaster to commemorate the servicemen and women who have sacrificed so much in the World Wars and other conflicts.”

Mayor Ros Jones added: “People are welcome to join us in the Service of Remembrance at Doncaster Minster to pay our respects to those who have made the greatest sacrifice for our freedom.”

Last year, Remembrance Day events across the country were scaled back with official parades and services cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, veterans and members of the public still came together at the War Memorial in Bennetthorpe for a wreath laying ceremony.