Doncaster theatre group perform pantomime after a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic

The Hatfield Woodhouse Phoenix Amateur Group performed the panto in the early January Holiday season.

Ian Weeks, member of the group said: “The cast and production staffs’ pent up desire to produce and present a festive show, after a two year hiatus, was thankfully matched by the public’s appetite for a colourful and cheerful spectacle.

“Following the cancellation of the pantomime in January 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the commencement of rehearsals in late summer was greeted with great enthusiasm by the members of the group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pantomime was very popular with the audience.

“However, the difficulties of safe rehearsals, social distancing and the ever present cloud of potential cancellation due to the pandemic were never far from members minds."

Despite the difficulties the group managed to pull together the show.

Ian said: “The back stage an set crew worked wonders to transport everyone, by an amazing magic carpet, to a magical land full of wonder and colour, romance, beauty and triumph of good over evil.

They performed Ali Baba.

"There was something for everyone – songs that put a lump in the back of the audience’s throats, big chorus numbers to fill the hall, over the top Dame and baddie’s to boo at.”

The costs of the production were supported by a grant from NISA.

"We would like to give a special thanks to the front of house staff who worked wonders in providing a Covid-19 secure environment for our patrons,” Ian said.

"The sound and lighting team gave a technically outstanding show, the costume team gave us a colourful spectacle and the musical director and music technical director who whipped us into shape.

This was their first panto in two years due to the pandemic.

"Above all our thanks to producer and director Tina who worked so hard to produce the show and encourage the cast as well as painting scenery.

"The group would also like to express their thanks to the Future Biogas Group for their grant given two years ago for new rolling black cloths.”

The group hopes to continue to produce great stage shows in the following year now that Covid-19 restrictions allow.