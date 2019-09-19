Doncaster tennis club give lessons for Mencap users
People with learning disabilities have enjoyed learning to play tennis, thanks to a partnership with a local group.
Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club have been serving up regular coaching sessions for Doncaster residents who are supported by the charity Mencap. The club have again been hosting two sessions a week throughout the summer, and will continue to do so in the coming weeks.
The sessions are partly funded by the Thorne Lions, who help provide transport for the residents to to the club’s Bessacarr base on Saxton Avenue.
Steve Prime, a DLTC member, said: “We have people aged between 20 and 50 including wheelchair users.
““They are the better players, not least because they come for longer in the year and more regularly.
“They play more fun sessions, and everyone all enjoys the food which myself and my wife Suzanne, who is also a member of the Lions, provide.
“The club provide free rackets and balls for the sessions and members also help out to make it an enjoyable evening.”
The Tuesday night sessions have now finished.
The Thursday morning group, whose sessions will continue to run until for the next couple of weeks, and will meet for an hour under the guidance of joint head coach’s Jake Prime and Jacob Bennett.
Steve added: “At our last Tuesday night session we presented those taking part with medals and certificates. It was a good night. It was a really good night.”