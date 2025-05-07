Doncaster teenager who battled cancer completes charity walk to help families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inspiring Doncaster teenager who battled cancer has taken on a charity walk to help other families in the same boat.

Fraizer Morris, 15, walked from Askern to Doncaster to collect cash for the Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

In 2014, the charity organised for Fraizer and his family to go to Flamingo Land for the weekend.

At the time, Fraizer was undergoing treatment for high risk neuroblastoma stage four.

Teenage cancer survivor Fraizer Morris walked from Askern to Doncaster to raise money for families in the same boat.

Mum Katrina said: “He put up the fight of his life and battled and is now ten years in remission.

"He wanted to raise money to give someone else the chance to have a dream like he and his family did.

"All the family are eternally grateful to Evestrust. Not only did they do the Flamingo Land dream, they also allowed Fraizer and a sibling to go and see Santa - it was magical.”

At the age of just three, he found himself in hospital fighting serious illness, after being diagnosed with a form of cancer.

With the help of doctors at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, he recovered.

And it is not the first time Fraizer has taken on a walk for charity.

In 2011, he supported PACT – Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia – by walking 50 miles to raise £1,000 for them.

Mum Katrina Moses remembers the tough times of Fraizer’s illness, describing what he went through as horrendous.

He was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013. He had been suffering problems with walking, his stomach had swollen. Doctors found a tumour the size of a grapefruit.

He was admitted to hospital, and after 80 days chemotherapy the tumour started shrinking. As his treatment continued, he underwent a stem cell transplant, then 16 radiotherapy sessions, and then immune therapy using antibody GD2 before finally being put in remission.

His care continues still, with regular check ups from the medical team.

Fraizer’s latest charity challenge helped raise more than £400 for the Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

To find out more about the organisation and how it can help local people battling serious illness fulfil their dreams, please click HERE for more details.