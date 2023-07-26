News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster teenager launches huge £4,700 funding appeal for volunteer trip to Cambodia

A Doncaster teenager is calling for help from members of the public after being selected for an overseas volunteering expedition.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST

15-year-old Sky Cordon from Woodlands is set to fly out to Cambodia in 2025 for a four week voyage which will see her join a team in building and creating homes, class rooms, toilets, animal pens and fresh water feed as well as teaching locals.

But the cost of the expedition is a whopping £4,700 – and she’s calling for big-hearted people to get her on the Camps International trip.

Mum Emma said: “We’ve got loads of ideas and are already £250 into the £4,790 total we need to raise.

Teenager Sky Cordon is raising funds for a trip to Cambodia.
“We want businesses large or small and members of the public to help us with any fundraising if they can.”

The family is arranging events, stalls, raffles and tombolas to raise funds and a crowdfunding page, which you can donate to has been set up HERE

Sky is also staging a stall at a summer fayre at Bullcroft Memorial Hall in Carcroft on August 6 between 11am and 3pm. A bingo night is also being organised.

Added Emma: “She’s also started a little business venture to help raise some more money so when she’s doing stalls she’s got some product,

Collection tubs have also been placed in local shops.

Added Emma: “I understand that money is tight for a lot of us right now with costs of living rising but any small donation will be greatly appreciated massively. Thank you in advance to each and everyone donating.”

