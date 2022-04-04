Doncaster teenager lands place in final of Miss Teen Great Britain model contest

Gracie Nicholson has made it through to the grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain after scooping the title of Miss Teen Doncaster.

Gracie, from Scawsby, has seen off hundreds of teens from across the country to make it to the grand final.

She said: ‘I am so excited to have made it to the final. It is a great achievement and I am so thankful to my sponsor Dream Doors Doncaster for supporting me!’

Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final.

The winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with some incredible prizes – including £1,000, dresses from The Dress Studio, a sparkling sash and crown and more.

The finalists will stay in a luxurious hotel in Blackpool, The Village Hotel ahead of the grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain which will be held on Monday 17 October at The Globe in Blackpool.

The weekend is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge day, a pyjama diva party at the Village Hotel and much more.

Gracie said: ‘Making it through to the grand final is amazing.

"I am an aspiring actor and dream to fulfil my ambitions, but I also want to inspire others to achieve their dreams too.

"The arts is so very important in the development of children's lives and I don't feel that there is enough focus on it in schools. I hope to promote this through Miss Teen. I would love to win the Miss Teen Great Britain crown, but for me it is more about the fabulous experience on offer.”

Gracie will be seen out and about at various events over the spring and summer months as she is collecting for the Together for Short Lives charity.

The charity helps make sure seriously ill children and their families can make the most of every moment they have together – whether that’s for years, months or only hours. Many of these children have complex conditions and need specialist care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.