Doncaster teen who suffered brain injury in horror bike crash to relive ordeal on TV

A 15-year-old boy from Doncaster who suffered a serious brain injury in a horror motocross crash will relive his ordeal in a TV documentary tonight.

This week’s episode of Yorkshire Air 999, which will air on Really and discovery+ from 9pm tonight follows the Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew as they come to the aid of 15-year-old Tyler Atkinson from Sykehouse.

The teenager was riding with his dad at a motocross track near Goole on April 10 when he lost control of his bike and crashed at speed.

Although initially able to stand and walk, Tyler quickly deteriorated and began fitting.

Tyler was put in a coma after suffering a brain injury in a motocross crash.

The YAA Critical Care Team were on scene within minutes and performed an emergency RSI procedure – putting someone in a medical coma - to take control of his breathing before airlifting him to Leeds General Infirmary.

He was placed on life support and underwent emergency brain surgery for a bleed on the brain.

Now recovering and back at school, Tyler shares his experience in this powerful episode — and his gratitude to the team who helped save his life.

Tyler, who has been riding for three years and knew the track well, skidded and crashed at speed, landing heavily on his head.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance crews came to the rescue of the 15 year old.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s Nostell-based Critical Care Team, comprised of Dr Tim Moll and Paramedic Tammy Williams, were dispatched and arrived on scene in just five minutes. En route, the team discussed the possibility of a serious head injury and began preparing for which advanced medical interventions could be required.

When they reached Tyler, the signs were immediately concerning.

Dr Tim recalled, “When you have a brain injury, patients can show certain characteristic postures.

"When we saw Tyler, his arms were extended in a way that indicated potential severe brain damage, and I was really concerned.

The teenager was on life support following the horror smash.

"There’s a type of head injury where someone can seem okay at first, but inside there’s bleeding or swelling putting pressure on the brain and if it’s not treated quickly, it can become fatal. That’s what we suspected had happened to Tyler.”

With time critical, the crew began preparing for a Rapid Sequence Induction (RSI), a procedure where the patient is anaesthetised and intubated so the crew can take control of their breathing.

This is especially important in cases of traumatic brain injury, where managing oxygen and carbon dioxide levels can help prevent further brain damage.

With the help of a local land ambulance crew, Tyler was carefully moved on a scoop stretcher from the ground onto a trolley at waist height, giving Dr Tim and the YAA medical team space to perform the complex procedure.

The teenager has now recovered from his injuries.

Tammy explained, “When we RSI someone, we use a strict checklist to ensure everything is done precisely and nothing is missed.

"It covers every stage of the procedure, so that everyone on scene knows their role and we’re all working in sync.

"We administer three drugs: one to sedate, one to stop pain, and one to paralyse the patient so we can safely intubate. Once the patient is paralysed, they can’t breathe for themselves, so we have to act quickly to secure their airway. The checklist keeps us calm and methodical, even in high-pressure situations like this.”

With Tyler stabilised and the RSI successfully performed, the team transferred him to the helicopter for the urgent flight to Leeds General Infirmary, which took just 10 minutes, saving valuable time compared to the 40-minute journey by road.

Recalling the urgency of the situation, Dr Tim said, “The helicopter was essential on this job. I think of it as time equals brain. Every minute that passed, Tyler was deteriorating. Our role was to step in early and get him to specialist neurosurgeons as fast as possible.”

On arrival, the crew handed Tyler over directly to the waiting trauma team. He was taken straight into emergency surgery, where doctors discovered a bleed on his brain. Tyler was placed on life support for three days and spent nearly two weeks in hospital as he began the long road to recovery.

Medics were at the scene in minutes following the crash.

Speaking about the incident, Tyler said, “I don’t remember anything from the day it happened, I just woke up in hospital a few days later and was told I'd had surgery on my brain and that I’d been on life support for a few days.

"It was a shock to hear how serious it was.

"For a while, I couldn’t go anywhere without my mum and dad in case I had a seizure, which was tough.

"But now I’m finally back at school and seeing my friends again, and that’s what I was most excited for.

"I know how lucky I am. If the Air Ambulance crew hadn’t got to me so quickly and flown me to hospital, things could have been very different. I’m so grateful to them for everything they did.”

Looking back on the job, Tammy concluded, “He was so poorly when we arrived. He needed an RSI, he needed the helicopter, and he needed neurosurgery.

"Without those three things aligning as perfectly as they did, he likely wouldn’t have survived. It’s amazing to hear he’s back at school and making such a positive recovery, that’s the outcome we all hope for.”

Alongside Tyler’s story, this week’s episode also features a man who fell from a ladder while clearing moss from a neighbour’s roof, a walker who suffered a serious fall at Malham Cove, and a 39-year-old woman experiencing life-threatening anaphylactic shock.

For more information about Yorkshire Air Ambulance and how you can support its lifesaving work, please visit www.yaa.org.uk.