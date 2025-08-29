Doncaster teen who sparked police hunt now reported missing from Derbyshire

A Doncaster teenager who was found safe and well earlier this week after going missing, has now been reported missing again – this time from Derbyshire.

The 14-year-old boy, named only as Lucas, initially went missing from the Owston Road Carcroft on August 21 but was found on August 26, with officers saying he had found safe and well and thanking members of the public for helping in the search.

But hours after he was found, he was reported missing again, with Derbyshire Constabulary issuing a fresh appeal for the teenager.

A force spokesperson said: “We are asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Lucas, who is missing from Buxton.

“The teenager was last seen late on Tuesday 26 August leaving an address in the Harpur Hill area, where he had been staying.

“Lucas is about 5ft 9ins, of slim build, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jumper with a t-shirt underneath, black trousers and black trainers.

“Our officers are leading an inquiry to try and find Lucas and urgently want to hear from anyone who has information on where he might be right now.

“Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should contact us immediately using one of the below methods, quoting incident 1509 of August 26.”

• Website – visit https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Phone on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/