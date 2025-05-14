Doncaster teen fighting cancer set to undergo second life-saving transplant op

A Doncaster teenager battling cancer is set to undergo a life-saving transplant op – with her family rallying around to raise vital funds for her fight.

Lucey Lyne was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin Lymphoma in December 2022 at the age of 16.

Now 18, after undergoing 24 weeks of chemotherapy and four weeks of radiotherapy, medics thought Lucey had conquered the disease.

But unfortunately she relapsed in October 2023 and then completed nine weeks of intense chemotherapy.

She then underwent a stem cell transplant in February 2024 and dad Craige said: “Unfortunately this transplant didn't work and she needed a donor transplant.

"Luckily, after searching the register, she had a perfect stem cell match from a young man in Germany.

"Lucey will be going in hospital this Friday for her transplant.

"She has been fighting Hodgkins Lymphoma cancer for nearly three years now so we are hoping this donor transplant will work as it is very rare to have two stem cell transplants for Lucey’s condition.

Mum Pertrina said: “She has just completed five rounds of immunotherapy and has now been given a second chance of life by an amazing young man in Germany which will hopefully cure her of this cruel disease.

“Since her diagnosis, Lucey has climbed many mountains at such a young age. So now, we are going to climb one for her.

"Myself, Craige, brother Liam and boyfriend Liam will be climbing Mount Snowdon on Saturday 19 July – 80s style!

"We will be donning our sweat bands and leg warmers and of course something pink - our Lucey's favourite colour.

"We are raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, who have given Lucey and our family a wealth of support throughout her journey, and also to give Lucey a well deserved treat after her transplant.

“Anyone who would like to join us on the climb are more than welcome to do so - the more the merrier.”

Last year, the family held a charity walk between Thorne and Cleethorpes to raise £4,000.

If you would like to donate to the family’s appeal to climb Snowdon, you can do so HERE