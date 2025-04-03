Doncaster teen cancer survivor launches £5,000 funding drive for mum's wedding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage cancer survivor from Doncaster has launched a £5,000 fundraising drive – so his mum and stepdad – who is awaiting a heart transplant can enjoy their dream wedding.

Saul Hayden, who was given the nickname Super Saul after conquering cancer, has launched the appeal for his mum Vicki and stepdad Jamie who is currently on the waiting list for a new heart.

14-year-old Saul, who now uses a wheelchair after his cancer treatment, described the funder as “close to my heart” and on his funding page, which you can donate to HERE he said: “My journey through cancer has been a challenging one, but with the unwavering love and support of my family and kind strangers, I emerged victorious.

"Now, I feel a deep desire to give back to those who have stood by me during my toughest times.

Cancer survivor Saul has launched a £5,000 funding drive for his mum Vicki and stepdad Jamie's wedding.

"My stepdad has been a beacon of support in my life, especially as I navigate my own disabilities.

"He has never judged me for who I am, instead, he has embraced me with open arms and helped lift my spirits when I needed it most.

"Unfortunately, he is currently facing his own battle with heart failure and is waiting for a heart transplant.

"The uncertainty of his situation weighs heavily on our family.

"I know that love can conquer many challenges, but in this case, we need more than just love; we need support to create lasting memories together.

"My mother would give anything to see him healthy again, just as she wished she could take away my pain during my illness.

"Their love brings joy into our home, and it’s essential that we celebrate that bond while we still can.

"I want to raise funds so they can have the wedding they deserve – a day filled with love and happiness amidst the struggles we've faced as a family.

"We may not have much financially, but my mother gives everything she has for us both - she deserves this beautiful day alongside her one true love Jamie, who means the world to her.

"While I may not be able to organise an event due to my disabilities, I can reach out and ask for your help in making this dream come true. Please consider supporting us in giving them the chance to share their hearts forever while Jamie is well enough to celebrate this special occasion together.”

Vicki said: “Saul has been cancer free for four years but he's heavily monitored as his cancer is aggressive.

"The cancer left him with peripheral neuropathy and in a wheelchair.

"He was also bullied in school post treatment due to his cancer, wheelchair and ASD so he is now home schooled by us both.

"Jamie is waiting for a heart transplant and Saul wants nothing more than to see him happy and help others because even through all of his own hardships he always puts others first.”

You can donate to Saul’s appeal for the couple, who live in Warmsworth, at the JustGiving page HERE