The non-nonsense team of five women from Askern Littlemoor Infant Academy have thrown themselves into the JDRF Half Tri challenge which kicked off on February 1 and runs for 12 weeks.

In that time, the fearless five will have to tackle 25km of running, 75km of cycling and 12.5km of swimming.

The nationwide event will raise funds for JDRF, a charity dedicated to eradicating type one diabetes, which impacts more than 400,000 people across the UK.

From left to right Lucy Hepplewhite, Michelle Whaley, Kerry Bee-Tuffnell, Charlotte Fretwell-Barker and Lucy Whyte.

Kerry Bee-Tufnell, one of the five strong group, said: “We work closely with type one diabetes and see the effect it has on children and their families in the Askern area.

"Children as young as five have been diagnosed with the disease.

"We are hopefully raising as much money as we can as we take on this challenge.”

Kerry, along with colleagues Lucy Hepplewhite, Michelle Whaley, Charlotte Fretwell-Barker and Lucy Whyte are taking on the challenge, which will see them using facilities at Campsmount Academy to help them complete the fundraiser.

Added Kerry: “I must be bonkers - I don’t walk never mind doing so,ething like this, but seeing what type 1 diabetes does to children will give me the push I need to finish it.

“I haven’t ridden a bike since I was about eight so if you see me out and about, give me a beep of the horn and a friendly wave.”