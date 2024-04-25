Doncaster teaching assistants raise £2,700 after finishing gruelling triathlon challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The no-nonsense team of five women from Askern Littlemoor Infant Academy threw themselves into the JDRF Half Tri challenge which kicked off on February 1 and ran for 12 weeks.

The group completed 500 lengths of swimming as well using a gym to complete the 75k and 25k sections of the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry Bee-Tufnell, one of the fearless five, said: “We are so proud and can’t thank everyone who has donated enough.”

The five strong team raised £2,700 to help diabetes patients after completing a gruelling triathlon challenge.

A free 12 week swim pass from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust as well as the use of the gym at Campsmount gym allowed the group to complete the quest.

Added Kerry: “A massive thank you to all the staff from Askern Littlemoor who have given us amazing support.

"This money will go so far for a worthy charity, who research for juvenile diabetes, somethig so close to out hearts at Askern Littlemoor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nationwide event raised funds for JDRF, a charity dedicated to eradicating type one diabetes, which impacts more than 400,000 people across the UK.

Kerry added: “We work closely with type one diabetes and see the effect it has on children and their families in the Askern area.

"Children as young as five have been diagnosed with the disease.