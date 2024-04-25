Doncaster teaching assistants raise £2,700 after finishing gruelling triathlon challenge
The no-nonsense team of five women from Askern Littlemoor Infant Academy threw themselves into the JDRF Half Tri challenge which kicked off on February 1 and ran for 12 weeks.
The group completed 500 lengths of swimming as well using a gym to complete the 75k and 25k sections of the challenge.
Kerry Bee-Tufnell, one of the fearless five, said: “We are so proud and can’t thank everyone who has donated enough.”
A free 12 week swim pass from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust as well as the use of the gym at Campsmount gym allowed the group to complete the quest.
Added Kerry: “A massive thank you to all the staff from Askern Littlemoor who have given us amazing support.
"This money will go so far for a worthy charity, who research for juvenile diabetes, somethig so close to out hearts at Askern Littlemoor.”
The nationwide event raised funds for JDRF, a charity dedicated to eradicating type one diabetes, which impacts more than 400,000 people across the UK.
Kerry added: “We work closely with type one diabetes and see the effect it has on children and their families in the Askern area.
"Children as young as five have been diagnosed with the disease.
Kerry, along with colleagues Lucy Hepplewhite, Michelle Whaley, Charlotte Fretwell-Barker and Lucy Whyte all took on the challenge, fitting in the elements of the quest around their school hours.
