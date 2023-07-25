Led by owner, Nicola Codd, the business has grown to considerable success and popularity over the last 10 years, now with 25 employees and teaching over 700 children across 13 pools.

Puddle Ducks Doncaster & South Humberside weathered the challenges faced during the COVID pandemic, thanks to loyal customers and a team that stayed together, quickly getting back up to speed and returning to a normal service as soon as it was possible.

Providing classes for babies and pre-schoolers right through to Swim Academy for school-aged children, Puddle Ducks Doncaster & South Humberside have no plans to slow down.

Nicola commented: “This anniversary is a real testament to our loyal employees and customers who have supported us throughout the years and helped us to build a strong reputation”.

She continued: “Looking back, highlights over the past 10 years include: our many charity pyjama weeks, celebrating our annual milestones with cake, sharing the successes of our young swimmers’ achievements in attaining their distance awards and helping 1000’s of children and parents gain water confidence and overcome their fears. As we look forward to the future and as the business grows, our aim is to continue using the latest techniques and ensure our teaching standards remain high. Children are at the centre of what we do, and we want to continue providing a fantastic experience to suit every child’s needs.”

The swim school takes an innovative approach to swimming, employing highly trained teachers who can identify a child’s level of ability and adapt lessons and activities accordingly. Puddle Ducks also has small class sizes and incorporates rhyme and movement based on extensive child development research. Through these techniques, they can nurture confidence and encourage natural swimming ability.