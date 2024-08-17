Doncaster super slimmer congratulated by England footballer after shedding 7st

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster super slimmer has been congratulated by a former England footballer for making it to the finals of a nationwide weight loss contest – after shedding nearly seven stones.

Lee White, 53, won a place in the final of Slimming World’s 2024 Man of the Year competition, where he met former England midfielder and pundit Lee Sharpe.

Lee was invited after being nominated for the accolade by his fellow Tickhill group members after losing 6st 9lb.

He was joined by 38 other inspirational male slimmers at Slimming World’s Head Office in Derbyshire.

Lee White was congratulated by Lee Sharpe after losing a whopping 6st 9lb.

Lee, who slimmed from 18st 7lbs to 11st 12lbs, says: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while, yet I just didn’t face up to it.

"Deep down I wanted to lose weight, but I didn’t want or really know how to ask for help.

"I’ll admit I was a bit apprehensive about joining a Slimming World group, but I soon started to recommend it to all my mates who wanted to lose weight too.

"If you told me a few years ago that I would be representing my local Slimming World group at the national finals of the Man of the Year competition, I wouldn’t have believed you – I still can’t really believe it!”

Lee says that the support he found at his Slimming World group has been key to his success.

He said: “I didn’t really know what to expect when I first walked through the doors, but everyone was warm and welcoming.

"We’re all there for the same reason – to lose weight and to feel good.

"Going along every week now just feels like a catch up with my friends, we motivate each other, share tips and recipe ideas and just generally support each other every step of the way.

“I’ve always thought that in order to lose weight I’d have to restrict myself, miss out on things and, worse, that I’d always feel hungry, but I’ve been able to still enjoy my favourite meals like lasagne, cottage pie and curries, I’ve just learnt how to prepare and cook them differently now and if I’m honest I enjoy them so much more.”

As well as losing weight, Lee is more active too.

He says: “As the weight came off I started to feel more energetic and wanted to try something new. I was really inspired by Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, which encourages you to make small and sustainable steps towards getting more active. I’ve since taken up jogging, running and badminton.

Lee Sharpe, who during his career played for Manchester United and Leeds United won three Premier League titles and a total of eight caps for England, is no stranger to success himself.

He said he was blown away by the achievements of the men he met at the competition: “As a footballer, health and fitness has formed a huge part of my life, so I know how much effort and dedication it can take to stay fit and healthy – both mentally and physically. It was a pleasure to meet Lee – I can’t believe his transformation, he doesn’t look like the same bloke!

“I think a lot of men find it difficult to admit they have a problem with something and then seek the help they need to fix it – and not just when it comes to weight. It’s not an easy thing to do so Lee has my utmost respect. I have to say the food he makes looks delicious too – I might have to have a go at a few recipes myself!”

Angela Berry, who runs the Tickhill Slimming World group says she’s incredibly proud of Lee:

She said: “His determination and motivation has never faded – he’s a real inspiration to all of the other members and I hope he inspires other people in South Yorkshire to join our supportive Slimming World group and take the first step towards losing weight for good.

"Men often think Slimming World isn’t a man’s world but research shows that men lose more weight than women when they join, as well as dramatically improving their physical and mental health.

"I’d love to welcome new members to our group at Tickhill every Thursday at 7pm or feel free to call me on 07963394988 for more information.”

Unfortunately, Lee was not the overall winner of the competition. The national title winner for Slimming World’s Man of the Year 2024 competition will be announced later this month.