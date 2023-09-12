Doncaster stylist who quit contact centre for salon named UK hairdresser of the year
Bobbee Hunt, who runs Bawtry’s Hair By Bobbee, scooped the prestigious prize in the third Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards, beating a string of other top stylists to the prize.
And the salon owner has described his surprise at winning the prize – which comes after only five years in the business.
He said: “I really didn’t expect to win.
"I was just happy to attend and be with people from the industry.
"When I won the award I just couldn’t believe it.
"I’ve only been hairdressing since 2018 and this just proves that if you work hard and push yourself, you really can achieve anything. Believe and achieve!
Bobbee retrained in hairdressing at the age of 37 at Doncaster College after a successful career in contact centre management for 20 years.
He added: "Hairdressing has always been something that I felt inspired by and was something I desperately wanted to be a part of.
"Being relatively new to the industry, it feels amazing for people to go out of their way and nominate me and makes me feel that the services I offer really make a difference.”
Bobbee offers a range of services including cutting for both men and women, hair colouring and Olaplex Hair treatments.
Describing his Bawtry salon, he said: “We have a beautiful Grade II listed building and we offer a range of services including hair, make-up, beauty treatments, laser hair removal and aesthetic beauty treatments.
"Over the last few years I have been working hard to grow my business and take huge pride in offering a safe and friendly environment for people from all backgrounds to enjoy.
"My motto is when you sit in my chair to have your hair done you can be anything you want to be.”
The Birmingham awards, a celebration of the best hair and beauty professionals across the nation, saw stylists compete in a number of categories.
An awards spokesman said: “The winners of The Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry nationally.
"They have been recognised for their exceptional skills, expertise, and creativity in their respective categories, including hair salons, beauty salons, male grooming salons, spas, cosmetic clinics, makeup artists, nail salons, and training academies.
“It was an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.
“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow. The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service we have nationally.
“We have celebrated the finest professionals and businesses, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved industry. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”