Doncaster students visit ground breaking Large Hadron Collider on Geneva trip

Students from Doncaster have been given a taste of one of the world’s most ground-breaking research projects – with a trip to the Large Hadron Collider.

Pupils from Doncaster UTC visited the European Organisation for Nuclear Research facility (CERN) as part of their trip to Geneva in Switzerland.

A school spokesperson said: “They learned about the work of the Large Hadron Collider as well as taking a tour of the Atlas research site.

"The visit brought multiple subjects to life as we listened to engineers and scientists explaining how they are involved in the organisation's research.”

The Large Hadron Collider is the world's largest and highest-energy particle accelerator.

It was built by CERN between 1998 and 2008 in collaboration with over 10,000 scientists and hundreds of universities and laboratories across more than 100 countries and lies in a tunnel 27 kilometres (17 miles) in circumference and as deep as 175 metres (574 ft) beneath the France–Switzerland border near Geneva.