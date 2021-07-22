Doncaster student lands top job at global cosmetics company

As the first in her family to go to university, Elise still can't quite believe she has landed the role as a development technician with Orean Personal Care, an award-winning private label cosmetic manufacturing company operating in the UK and USA.

During the third year of her BSc Cosmetic Science degree at the University of Sunderland, Elise secured a 12-month placement with Orean as a lab technician, working with their high-end skin and hair care products, which have featured in the likes of Vogue, Harvey Nichols, Sephora and Boots.

The 22-year-old loved the work and said it helped build her confidence in a work environment, something she struggles with, to make her voice heard.

Elise Storey managed to land herself a full-time job at a global cosmetics company Orean Personal Care.

After completing her degree this month and just awaiting her results, she applied for a completely separate job and contacted Orean for a reference. Within hours the company had told her a position had come up and offered her an informal interview.

Having impressed so much with her scientific knowledge and ability to learn on-the-job business skills, Elise was offered a full-time position once she’d finished her course.

“I still can’t believe how it happened, but within a couple of days I had the job with Orean, and am absolutely delighted,” said Elise.

Programme Leader for BSc and MSc Cosmetic Science, Dr Kalliopi Dodou, who organised Elise’s placement with Orean, said: "I have designed the Cosmetic Science programme to equip students with the skills and knowledge for a successful and innovative career in the cosmetic, fragrance and personal care industry.

"Placements provide the opportunity to work in the cosmetic industry during the degree, and they are highly encouraged by my industry collaborators.

“Elise has been a great student and worked so hard during her placement opportunity at Orean. She deserves every success.”