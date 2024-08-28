Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster strongman and two strongwomen have triumphed at The Peak District Highland 2024 games.

The annual event tested 20 athletes across six brutal tests of strength – pressing a giant log overhead, pulling an 8 tonne tractor, tossing a caber, throwing Peak District stones, carrying a 175 kg stone of destiny, and lifting 352kg of stone off the ground for as long as possible.

Man Beast strongman events produced the show that is well known in the strength world for being a heavy competition taking place last Sunday at Matlock Farm Park.

Hailing from Kent, Matt Cole won the men’s competition with a dominant and consistent performance that secured a solid point lead going into the last event.

Matt Cole - mens' winner.

Matt was clearly in the zone tackling the selection of daunting stones with his usual focused approach.

Matt said: “This is my second time winning the Peak District Highland Games on the bounce, and I came here as always to give it my all. It’s a special competition and a show that a lot of my family and friends travel up to see me perform and support me throughout.”

Andy Lumley, from Doncaster, came in second place, a long time rival of Coles, and Shaun Blairs and Sam Ashton drew 3rd place, Blairs taking 3rd with a countback in scoring. Blairs now with the most podium appearances in the shows history, despite never winning it outright.

In the women’s category Michaela Pearson from Doncaster won the title for a second time a week after placing second in the European Official strongman games competition where she secured second place.

Michaela Pearson from Doncaster who was the women's winner.

Michaela said: “Having just come off a European competition I didn’t really know how this would go, but driven by the electrifying crowd I ground out some good performances. I really enjoy this show, it’s a heavy and long day but one I look forward to and relish defending my title again.”

Michaela balances strongwoman being a mum, business owner and wife and has become a dominant force in her category in the strength sport world.

Libby Smith, also from Doncaster, came second place, and Danielle Norton in third place in her first appearance at the show,

The competition was refereed by Man Beast co-founder and two times Guinness World Record Holder and former strongman Mark Anglesea and a crew from Muscle Empire in Sheffield.

Andrew Picken, Manbeast co-founder said: “Unlike many other strongman shows, the Peak District Highland Games combines traditional strongman events with historic Scottish Highland Games to test strength across a variety of unique events.

“We have produced this with the venue Matlock Farm Park to create an unforgettable day out that has now become a permanent fixture in the Peak Districts Summer event programme.

“Events such as the giant stones differ from traditional lifting equipment you may find in a gym with their handles, padding and smooth edges.

"The Highland games stones are awkwardly shaped, unevenly balanced and very heavy. You don’t need to do much work commentating on these events as they are visually so huge.”

Competitors attended from around the country including Kent, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Portsmouth, Stoke, Lancashire to take on the six events and battle for the crown.

For more information on Man Beast Strongman Events, based in Doncaster, please visit the company's website at www.manbeaststrong.com