Doncaster stripper reveals she's making money selling 'smelly' high heels to men online

Leah Beth, 25, who works as an exotic dancer at a strip club in Magaluf in Mallorca, Spain has revealed that she flogs her used shoes to men on Vinted – with customers telling her: “The smellier the better.”

She used to bin her shoes when they got worn and smelly - until she realised that it could become a side hustle for her.

And for the past year Leah has been putting her smelly second-hand heels on Vinted – and doubling her money.

Doncaster stripper Leah Beth is making money selling smelly shoes to men online. (Photo: Leah Beth/SWNS).

She says men rush to purchase them - and some even make bizarre requests such as sticking gum and cigarette butts to the bottom.

At €80 to buy new, having to replace her worn shoes every three months was a big expense, but when she now sells them on Leah makes that back instantly - and more.

Her last pair sold for €170 and she has vowed to never throw away an old pair again.

Leah said: "Working as a stripper, I wear them for hours and hours and eventually they stink. It's such an ongoing expense - continuously buying these shoes.

"When I realised there were people out there actually looking for dirty smelly shoes, I started putting them up for sale. I don't make thousands from it, but why spend money on new shoes when you can get them for free, with a bit extra too?

"It never occurred to me before but now I'm thinking, I've been dancing for seven years - all those shoes I've thrown away over the years that I could have sold."

Leah first noticed there might be a market for smelly old shoes after uploading some clothes to Vinted a year ago. She started getting messages asking if she had any shoes to sell - and it became clear there was a demand.

Having sold just a handful of pairs so far, in each case it only took a matter of hours for interest to flood in. She says people ask her how many times they've been worn - because for them, the smellier the shoes, the more appealing they are.

One man asking about a pair recently on sale asked if she would stick a piece of chewing gum and a cigarette butt to the bottom of them.

She said: "He said he wanted to chew the gum. I said he'd have to pay an extra €50 for it and left a note when I sold the shoes saying 'eat your dinner'."

While she sells her old club heels on an as-and-when basis, she has an arrangement in place with one man who likes second-hand trainers. Whenever Leah needs a new pair, he'll pay for them for her - if she sends him her old sweaty ones in return.

She said: "I just have to promise I don't wash them. He's so chuffed with that arrangement too - he believes he has the better end of the deal. I'm financially comfortable but you can never have too much money."

Sometimes she gets timewasters who pretend to be interested, just to speak to her. To combat this she speaks bluntly to ensure the conversation won't stray beyond the business transaction - and has no problem ghosting people. While she has no intention of making it into a full-time business, she encourages other women to hunt in their wardrobes.

She said: "There are people who might want to put more time and energy into it. There's room to go into selling things like gym trainers, socks, pantyhose.