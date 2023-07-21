Doncaster stations among dozens to receive new and improved customer information screens

They feature white LEDs which can be seen from a further distance and the higher colour contrast also makes them more accessible for passengers with some visual impairments.

Train information is now displayed in a clear, easy to read format and is more informative about when trains are delayed. Safety messages will also be shown, such as 'short platform' guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full colour screens have been installed at some of Northern’s larger stations, including Bolton, Bradford Interchange and Sunderland. In addition, 175 new speakers for public announcements have been fitted at stations.

One of the new screens

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We’re pleased to have completed this work and to improve our customer information screens for our customers.

"We are investing £14 million over the next five years to bring better and clearer information to passengers. Our new screens are more accessible and will make journeys easier for everyone.”

The stations that have had new screens installed are: Adlington (Lancashire), Adwick, Aspatria, Askam, Atherton, Bamford, Bare Lane, Battersby, Bempton, Blackrod, Bolton, Bolton-on-Dearne, Brighouse, Bromley Cross, Castleton (Greater Manchester), Castleton Moor, Chinley, Church & Oswaldtwistle, Clitheroe, Commondale, Conisbrough, Cross Gates (Yorks), Daisy Hill, Danby, Darwen, Denby Dale, Earlestown, East Garforth, Edale, Egton, Elsecar, Entwistle, Euxton Balshaw Lane, Farnworth, Flowery Field, Garforth, Glaisdale, Grindleford, Grosmont, Gypsy Lane, Hag Fold, Hall I' th' Wood, Halifax, Hapton, Hartlepool, Hatfield & Stainforth, Hathersage, Hattersley, Hebden Bridge, Hindley, Hope (Derbyshire), Ince, Irlam, James Cook University Hospital, Kirk Sandall, Langho, Lealholm, Leyland, Littleborough, Longbeck, Lostock, Marske, Marton, Mexborough, Micklefield, Millom, Mills Hill, Moston, Mytholmroyd, Nunthorpe, Padgate, Prestbury, Ramsgreave & Wilpshire, Redcar Central, Redcar East, Riding Mill, Saltburn, Sleights, Smithy Bridge, Stocksfield, Sunderland, Swinton (Greater Manchester), Thorne South, Todmorden, Ulleskelf, Walkden, Walsden, Wetheral, Whalley, Whitby, Wombwell, Woodhouse, Wylam. Swinton (Greater Manchester), Todmorden, Ulleskelf, Walkden, Westhoughton, Wetheral, Whalley and Wylam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad