Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster star of Gladiators has launched a new career – as a personal trainer offering online training sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

22-year-old fitness fanatic Finley Burkitt had to pull out of the hit BBC show earlier this year after suffering a knee injury as he did battle at Sheffield Arena.

He is now using his time on the show to help others and said: “I’m now a fully qualified personal trainer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Training has helped massively improve my mental health, my confidence, work ethic alongside many other traits which all have positive effects on my everyday life.

The Doncaster Gladiators star is now a qualified personal trainer. (Photo: Finley Burkitt).

“It’s not just about how you look, it’s a lifestyle.

“Now I want to help others feel the same by developing a healthier and more active lifestyle, which is why I’ve decided to venture into online coaching.”

His online sessions include:

A personalised training programme tailored for clients to reach fitness goals and needs efficiently and effectively

Daily/weekly check ins to see clients are progressing

An app which displays day to day training

He added: “I also give my knowledge that I’ve gained over the years of training and research which I’ve put into learning about fitness and it’s many benefits.”

Anyone interested can contact Finley HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finley had to pull out of the rebooted show after suffering a serious knee injury in the heats – but he bravely battled on to complete the gruelling Eliminator to qualify for the quarter finals.

But as the quarter final contestants were revealed, Finley, wearing a supportive leg brace, told host Bradley Walsh he would no longer be taking part due to rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

After the show, Finley took to social media, describing his Gladiators experience as “bitter sweet” but said his TV appearance had opened “many doors.”

He wrote: “It’s bitter sweet writing this because being on Gladiators was one of the best experiences of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve met some truly amazing humans along the way, who’ve given me a massive amount of confidence, motivating me to push myself even further.

“Thank you for all the support over the weeks and especially now. All I can say is my heart is full.”