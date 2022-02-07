People from across the country have donated to online funeral funds set up for the pair who died when they were stabbed in Doncaster town centre in the early hours of January 29.

Both Ryan, 20, and Janis 17, who were friends, suffered fatal stab wounds with a 19-year-old man Amrit Jhagra charged with murder over both of the deaths.

The combined total of four separate fundraising campaigns for the pair’s grieving relatives has now raised just over £9,500 in the space of a week.

Flowers and tributes have been left at the spot where violence flared and where Ryan and Janis lost their lives.

Writing on Janis’s fundraising page, which can be found HERE sister Russanda Kozlovska wrote: “I’ve just lost my little 17-year old brother to knife crime in my own home city of Doncaster.

“We’re all heartbroken - I've always seen things like this on the news but now it’s happen to my own family. My heart goes out to the other people who have lost there loved ones over knife crime.

“Janis went out on a Friday night in Doncaster. After their night out with his friends an altercation broke out and Janis and one of his friends Ryan Theobald has sadly passed away both young lads with their whole life ahead of them – any help will go a long way.”

Meanwhile, a funeral fund has also been set up for Ryan, which you can donate to HERE

Sharing the funding page, Alisha Samba wrote: “Ryan was loved by so many, he was such a funny, loving and kind hearted young lad.

"Ryan was on a night out on Friday night and ended up in a altercation which has ended up with him and his friend Janis losing their lives to knife crime.

“This heartbreaking tragedy has left his poor mum and sister absolutely heart broken.

“Let's raise some money to help give him the send off he deserves.

“Every penny will help.”

Police were called to Silver Street shortly after 2.30am on January 29.

Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene while Janis died in hospital after being rushed there by ambulance.