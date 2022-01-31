Doncaster stabbings: Former football club of murdered Ryan Theobald to stage charity match

Bessacarr FC will devote next weekend to the 20-year-old who suffered fatal stab wounds in the incident in Doncaster town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning which also claimed the life of his friend Janis Kozlovskis, 17.

Ryan spent his childhood playing for the club, which is based at Cantley Park.

A club spokesman said: “A sad time not just for our football club but for a family that are devastated.

Ryan Theobald's former Bessacarr FC team mates will reunite for a fundraising match in his honour. (Photo: Bessacarr FC).

"Ryan Theobald, one of our former players tragically lost his life. Now we aren’t stupid and know that we can’t do anything for the lad but we do have a mother and two sisters that need our help.

"As such next weekend at Cantley Park will be all about the family - all funds raised throughout the weekend will be sent directly to Ryans mother, with us finishing the weekend with a game of footy.

"Food, drinks and a bar will be open throughout the weekend to raise funds. A raffle will also be running.”

Ryan’s old teammates will get back together for one final game to challenge a Bessacarr FC select team made up of club officials, parents and players.

The club has also set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for the family.

A spokesman said: “Please, donate no matter how small."