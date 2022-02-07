Doncaster stabbings: Dozens brave weather for Ryan Theobald memorial match
Dozens of football fans braved wet and windy weather for a fundraising charity match to remember Doncaster stabbing victim Ryan Theobald.
Former Bessacarr FC team mates gathered at Cantley Park yesterday afternoon for the match, which formed part of a weekend of events to remember Ryan, 20 and friend Janis Kozlovskis who were stabbed to death in Doncaster town centre in the early hours of last Saturday morning.
The club organised the match to pay tribute to Ryan who played for Bessacarr in childhood before becoming an Academy player for Doncaster Rovers.
A spokesman said: “We’d just like to go on record to say a massive thank you to everyone that has been involved in our fundraising efforts this week.
“The ethos and togetherness around this club just can’t be beat.
"Our managers know how much we’ve raised but we’ll keep the exact total confidential in respect of the family involved.
“We have one truly fantastic football club and community. Once again a big big thank you for everyone’s time and generosity over the last week.”
Friends and supporters of all ages turned out for the game between Ryan’s former team mates and Bessacarr FC officials and parents.
A GoFundMe page set up in the wake of the tragedy has raised more than £1,600 and donations can still be made HERE
On Saturday, friends and relatives gathered in Doncaster’s Elmfield Park to release hundreds of balloons in memory of the pair.
Nearly £10,000 has been raised for the families of Ryan and Janis in four separate funding campaigns.