Doncaster stabbings: Dozens brave weather for Ryan Theobald memorial match

Former Bessacarr FC team mates gathered at Cantley Park yesterday afternoon for the match, which formed part of a weekend of events to remember Ryan, 20 and friend Janis Kozlovskis who were stabbed to death in Doncaster town centre in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

The club organised the match to pay tribute to Ryan who played for Bessacarr in childhood before becoming an Academy player for Doncaster Rovers.

A spokesman said: “We’d just like to go on record to say a massive thank you to everyone that has been involved in our fundraising efforts this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players remember Ryan Theobald ahead of a charity match in his honour. (Photo: Bessacarr FC).

“The ethos and togetherness around this club just can’t be beat.

"Our managers know how much we’ve raised but we’ll keep the exact total confidential in respect of the family involved.

“We have one truly fantastic football club and community. Once again a big big thank you for everyone’s time and generosity over the last week.”

Friends and supporters of all ages turned out for the game between Ryan’s former team mates and Bessacarr FC officials and parents.

A GoFundMe page set up in the wake of the tragedy has raised more than £1,600 and donations can still be made HERE

On Saturday, friends and relatives gathered in Doncaster’s Elmfield Park to release hundreds of balloons in memory of the pair.